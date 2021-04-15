Anti-speculation protest posters in a building on Karl Marx avenue in Berlin in 2018. Joachim Herrmann / Reuters

The city-state of Berlin has exceeded its powers in trying to put limits on the runaway increase in rents in the capital. The German Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the so-called rent cap law that the Berlin government, a coalition made up of Social Democrats, Greens and the left, approved in 2019 and which came into force just over a year ago. A regional parliament does not have the power to regulate rent prices by law, concludes the court, whose decision was highly anticipated among both landlords and tenants.

More information

The rental market in the German capital was practically paralyzed, waiting for the Constitutional Court to pronounce itself. Many owners chose to sell or not to put the flats affected by the regulations on the market, which meant that the offer had been contracted. The law, which does not affect new construction, established a ceiling or cap on rents based on the year the building was built and the reforms or improvements that had been made to it. That limit would be in effect for five years. The opposition voted against the rule, which immediately caused insecurity when it was known that the Constitutional Court was going to make a decision on it.

The Karlsruhe court has decided that the regulation is void from the moment it came into force, that is, the ruling has retroactive effect. This means that tenants will have to pay their landlords the difference between the rent that they agreed to in the contract and the one that Berlin established as a maximum. Throughout these months it has been common to see this type of notices in real estate portal ads: a flat is advertised at a certain price, but the owner warns that, under the rent cap law, he can only charge one lower amount. The difference between one and the other amount, the advertisements warned, would be required of the tenant in the event that the Constitutional Court annulled the regulations, as has finally happened.

The rent limit officially went into effect on February 23, 2020 and affected 1.5 million homes, whose owners faced fines of up to 500,000 euros if they did not meet the conditions. In the new contracts signed as of that date, the prices in force in June 2019 were taken as a reference, which were frozen. It was planned to increase rents by 1.3% per year from 2022 to incorporate inflation.

The IFO economic institute last February published a study that ensures that rents were reduced thanks to the regulations, but that the supply contracted. The owners were putting fewer apartments on the market, in a city where 85% of its inhabitants live for rent. One of the main problems in the German capital is that the construction of new homes is not keeping pace with the arrival of new Berliners, which is estimated at about 40,000 each year.