Frankfurt (dpa) – German company Condor Aviation announced in Frankfurt today, Thursday, that it had found a new investor.

Condor, which received government bailout aid, explained that the wealth management fund “Attor” is expected to acquire 51% of its shares, in exchange for strong investments in the company.

Condor added that the fund will provide 200 million euros in cash for the company’s capital, in addition to providing another 250 million euros to modernize the long-haul fleet.

It is expected, according to the company statement, that the total of 4,050 jobs will be retained.

Condor avoided imminent bankruptcy last year.

The acquisition of Condor, which was owned by the collapsed giant Thomas Cook complex, by the Polish air transport company (BGL), due to the outbreak of the Corona pandemic in the spring of 2020, failed at the last minute. The “Attestor” fund was established by the German investor Jan-Christoph Peters. In 2012, according to the fund’s data, it managed a fortune of nearly 5.5 billion euros, mostly from university institutions and family offices.