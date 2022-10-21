The German city of Stralsund offered itself as a mediator in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. According to the decision of the city council, the mayor of the city, Alexander Badrou, must establish contact with Kyiv and Moscow. The newspaper wrote about it Die Welt on Friday, October 21st.

It is reported that the day before, at a meeting of the city council, Badrow was authorized by citizens by an overwhelming majority to inform the federal government about this proposal.

“The city wants to help the warring parties finally sit down at the negotiating table. There is nothing more important than peace on earth, ”said a representative of the city, whose words are quoted by the newspaper.

Earlier, on October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Security Council indicated that the Kyiv regime had abandoned negotiations and continued to shell new Russian territories using terrorist methods.

On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, telling him about the importance of a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

On October 15, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Zelensky’s supporters had forbidden him to negotiate with Russia. At the same time, the Belarusian leader noted that Zelensky is “not independent.” A day earlier, Putin said at a press conference in Astana that the Russian side was open to negotiations with Ukraine.

In early October, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin in response to the entry of the republics of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia.

This happened after on September 30, during his speech in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the liberated territories, Putin called on Kyiv to immediately stop hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region amid shelling by the Ukrainian military.

