Hersch: German Chancellor Scholz was aware of US plans to undermine Nord Streams

The Central Intelligence Service (CIA) believes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was aware of US plans to undermine Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 in the event of the start of the North Stream. About it reported American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh.

Earlier it became known that US intelligence services had covered up the traces of their participation in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.