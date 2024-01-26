German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his belief that there is a need for a broader public understanding of artificial intelligence in the field of economics and society.

During a meeting of the Opportunity Alliance network of companies, Schulz said today, Friday, “The concept of what artificial intelligence is has not yet spread as general knowledge, whether in corporate management or in society,” noting that this matter has led to insufficient exploitation of the capabilities and American companies filling this. Blanks.

“It would be important for me if we promote something of such importance that it is also linked to companies from Germany and Europe,” Schulz continued.

As is the case in many countries, the rapid application of artificial intelligence in everyday life in Germany is causing concern among people who are not yet aware of its benefits and limitations.

Earlier this month, the head of the German teachers' union (DL), for example, called for a review of how AI is handled in classrooms.

According to the union, this also requires additional training for teachers on this topic.