On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz renewed his pledge to continue solidarity with Ukraine and provide support to it.

Schulz called on other European Union countries to send more weapons to Kiev, a few days before the expected European Union summit in Brussels, which will consider providing military aid to Ukraine.

The German Chancellor indicated that his country will provide Ukraine, during the current year, more than half of what the rest of the other European Union countries combined, providing more than seven billion euros.

Regarding internal affairs, Schulz announced that he is counting on a “clear vote against the right” during the European parliamentary elections expected on June 9.

He said, during the conference of delegates of the Social Democratic Party, to which he belongs, “The European elections are an opportunity to do this by electing democratic parties, not right-wing parties.”

Today, the Social Democratic Party has already chosen Katarina Barli as a candidate to run in the European Parliament elections.

Schulz described Parly as “a strong voice for Europe.” Parly was chosen by the party to run in the last European Parliament elections in 2019, and she currently holds the position of Vice President of the European Parliament.

Schulz intends to play a pivotal role in the battle for the European Parliament elections in order to block the way for the far-right Alternative Party, which polls indicate is ahead in some German states.