German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed today, Monday, that his life as head of the German government is “irregular” and lacks a steady rhythm.

During a festival in Cologne, western Germany, Schultz said, “It’s a completely irregular life,” noting that he works almost around the clock, as well as on weekends permanently.

In the meantime, the situation changes on a daily basis, said the Social Democratic politician. However, he pointed out that, before assuming the position of chancellor, he had an idea of ​​what awaits him because he could closely follow his predecessors, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

“But you feel that it is different when it actually happens,” he stressed.

This is the first time that a German chancellor has attended this international festival, which has been taking place in Cologne since 2013. The main question at the event was how to prevent further growth of political fatigue.