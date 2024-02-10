Berlin (dpa)

The German Chancellor called on Israel to adhere to international law in the war it is waging against the Gaza Strip. In response to a question about the order issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Israeli army to prepare to launch a military operation in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Shultz said in Washington, DC, yesterday: “The way to conduct the war must be consistent with what international law requires.” Yesterday, medical sources reported that the toll from the Israeli bombing had risen to 28,64 people killed and 67,611 injured since October 7th. The sources said, “The Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 117 people and the injury of 152 others during the past 24 hours. She explained that on “the 127th day of the ongoing Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and it is difficult for ambulance and civil defense crews to reach them due to the continuous bombing.”