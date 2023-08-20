Today, Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on his ruling coalition not to export the differences between its members to public opinion.

During the German government’s open day event, Scholz criticized the recent dispute between Family Minister Lisa Baus and Finance Minister Christian Lindner over the basic child benefit demanded by the Green minister and the Growth Opportunities Act demanded by the FDP minister.

In response to a question, Scholz said, in front of several hundred visitors on a platform erected opposite the Chancellery’s office, that he was not happy to “discuss this matter publicly again,” noting that this would not change anything in the fact that the coalition with its parties, the Social Democrats (Party Schulz), the Green Party and the Liberal Party, will continue to advance its projects, “and perhaps this or that will get used to not talking until after success in reaching agreements.”

On Wednesday, Pauss blocked passage of the Growth Opportunity Act by failing to guarantee funding for the Basic Child Benefit.

The Growth Opportunities Act aims, among other things, to support the German business sector.

Schulz said he expected a quick agreement. “The important thing now is that we get it done. We will get this done quickly.”