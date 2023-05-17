German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Tuesday for continued contact with Russia and Belarus, regardless of the government in the two countries.

Scholz said, during a summit of the Council of Europe in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, that the crisis in Ukraine will end at some point.

“One thing is certain: it will not end in victory,” he added.

He made it clear that Ukraine will receive support until a just peace is achieved.

Until then, he added, we must keep bridges open to representatives of Russia as well as another Belarus, and that “in this way, we remain open to the prospect of a democratic and peaceful future in both countries, no matter what the prospect of that seems to us at the moment.”