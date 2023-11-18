Shulz told Netanyahu that a humanitarian ceasefire could contribute to a significant improvement in the delivery of supplies to the population.

A statement from the Chancellery on Saturday indicated that Schulz stressed that “humanitarian truces could contribute to a fundamental improvement in terms of providing care to the population.”

The statement stated that Netanyahu “detailed the efforts made by Israel to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip,” stressing that Hamas always seeks to thwart these efforts, according to what was reported by Agence France-Presse.

Schulz criticized Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank, and repeated calls for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

During a visit to the Nautital region in the state of Brandenburg, Schulz said: “We do not want any new settlements in the West Bank, and we do not want settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

He added, “The best outcome for Israelis and Palestinians remains the two-state solution. If some in Israeli politics distance themselves from this, we will not support them,” according to Reuters.

The Hamas attack on October 7 killed 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The Israeli army estimates that Hamas is holding about 240 people hostage.

A recent toll issued by the Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that the number of Palestinian deaths had risen to 12,012, while the number of wounded had reached about 32,300, in Gaza and the West Bank, since October 7, as reported by the Palestinian News Agency.