Berlin (DPA)

Bayern Munich player Malik Tillmann, who holds German and American citizenship, was called up for the first time to the US national team squad, after he made his decision recently to represent the US national team, not the German one.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, Tillmann, participated in seven matches with the first team of Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, including one match that saw him participate in the starting lineup.

Tillmann has previously played for Germany at the level of age groups, and last March he played his fourth match with the German under-21 youth team.

But the player, born to an American father, announced a few days ago that he decided to represent the first American team, not his German counterpart, and he was called up for the first time to the American team in the list announced late Friday evening.

The US team is missing the efforts of a number of its key players in the matches scheduled for next June, as Sergino Dest, Chris Richards and Giovanni Reina are absent due to injuries.

The US team, coached by Greg Berhalter, will meet Morocco and Uruguay in two friendly matches in June, before starting the defense of the CONCACAF Nations League title against Grenada and El Salvador.

The matches constitute an important preparatory stage before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The US team is competing in the World Cup in a group that includes England, Iran, Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.