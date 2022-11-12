German activist Shattauer recorded a song calling for dialogue with Russia

German biker and activist Ove Schattauer recorded a song in which he called the Russians his friends and called on the German leadership to start a direct dialogue with Russia. Song published in Youtube.

“The Russian is my friend. Let’s speak with Russia only in the language of the world. Down with Russophobia! Have we forgotten about the 27 million dead soldiers who saved the world from Nazism?” – said the German.

He declared the senselessness of supplying weapons to Kyiv and economic sanctions against Moscow. “In order to harm the Russians, the Germans must freeze. The current situation pleases Americans who want to make money on the conflict. Are these your Western values?” – the lyrics say.

Schattauer visited Russia several times and was the organizer of the motor rally between Berlin and Moscow.

Earlier it was reported that more than 20 German intellectuals and cultural figures sent an open letter to the German authorities demanding to refrain from inciting ethnic hatred against Russians and to take all possible measures against incitement and criminal incidents of a Russophobic nature. More than two dozen German cultural figures signed the document.