DYou had to search for binoculars in Switzerland. So Felix Bitterling, sports director of the German biathletes, recently expressed it at the World Cup in Lenzerheide: In the men’s relay race, the Norwegians around Johannes Thingnes Bö were able to make faxes before the finish line, so far the competition had fallen behind. Behind it the French, also in their own class – and then, by a large distance, the Germans came, at least rewarded with bronze. In this competition. In others, they were further chipped. It is a sobering conclusion a year before the Olympic Games.