The German government spoke about the attitude of the country’s authorities to the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Martina Fitz.

According to her, the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of the government has not changed. Fitz stressed that there is no disagreement between the parties over the project.

Earlier, the heads of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy of Germany Olaf Scholz and Peter Altmeier spoke out against the termination of the construction of the gas pipeline due to the situation around Alexei Navalny. Altmaier, in particular, recalled that the project is designed for decades, European companies are involved in its implementation, and gas will eventually flow not only to Germany, but also to other countries. Thus, it is problematic to question its implementation.

In September, the German authorities stood up for the gas pipeline in front of the United States, which threatened to expand sanctions on Nord Stream 2, and suggested that they abandon the restrictions. In exchange, Berlin will finance the construction of two terminals for receiving American liquefied natural gas (LNG). Washington reminded in response that it does not consider the project only as a competitor in the energy market, but considers it a lever of political pressure for Russia.