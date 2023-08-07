María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda in an image spread on her social networks.

A brief statement from the authorities put an end to the illusions of the Latin American community in Berlin and of the parents of María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda of finding their daughter safe. Seeking Maffy, as her friends called her, had started since she disappeared from her home on July 22 and ended when her relatives confirmed that she had been found on a canal in the German capital on Saturday. The discovery of the body of the 24-year-old student began a new search, this time aimed at discovering the reasons for the death of the young woman. The local police told this newspaper that they will no longer provide more information about the case and that the Prosecutor’s Office must order an autopsy of the body to determine the circumstances of her death, a formal process scheduled to culminate in the course of next week.

“The police, of course, will continue with the investigations to determine the causes and the origin of the death of the young woman,” said a spokeswoman for the Berlin police. “But we will no longer give any more information,” she added. The authorities, who took up the case a couple of days after her disappearance, have been brief in disclosing details about the progress of the investigations in the last two weeks.

“María Fernanda SC, 24 years old, left her apartment in Treptow-Köpenick on July 22, 2023 and has been missing ever since. Who can provide information on her whereabouts? The message was accompanied by a link to the file of María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda, where there was a picture of her and with information that puzzled her parents and also her circle of friends. She “She left her apartment on the Büchnerweg and never came back. There are indications that the 24-year-old is in an exceptional psychological situation,” the statement said.

The young woman was identified as extroverted, cheerful, a lover of music and also of traveling. She had discovered the mysteries and benefits of yoga and her smiling face had conquered many people. “I can’t believe that María Fernanda had a psychological problem,” said a friend who attended the demonstration that took place last Saturday in front of the embassy. She “she was the happiest woman I have ever met”.

The finding was also communicated in a bulletin of just a few lines. “The missing person was found dead by a passerby on the Teltow canal in Adlershof this afternoon. According to current knowledge, no third party fault can be assumed. Our Kripo [policía criminal] is investigating ”, they indicated this weekend. The news plunged the family of María Fernanda into a painful mourning.

The parents, who arrived in Berlin on July 25 to accompany the investigations, asked for privacy after the death was announced. “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that today, August 5, the German police confirmed that our daughter María Fernanda was found dead. We appreciate the support and solidarity. We ask for respect to the memory of our daughter, to our mourning.

How did the young woman die? What did the student do since she disappeared from her home, leaving her cell phone on the bed? What is behind the emphasis of the authorities on the mental health of María Fernanda? Those are the questions that have assailed the Latin American community in Berlin, which has turned to its heart during the two weeks that the search for Maffy lasted. The Ministry of Foreign Relations said that it was going to accompany the Sánchez Castañeda family and that it was going to be attentive to the course of the investigations. The sight is set on the autopsy, a decisive step to put an end to speculation.

Regarding the future of the investigation, the Mexican ambassador to Germany, Francisco Quiroga, confirmed to EL PAÍS that the next step in the case of María Fernanda is to carry out an autopsy to reveal the causes of her death, but commented that the The body, as the police pointed out, showed no signs of violence. Which suggests that suicide is one of the lines of investigation, although there is no official confirmation.

“Although there are no signs of violence, no scenario has been ruled out and the autopsy will give us much more light, Tuesday or Wednesday of next week,” he said. The diplomat added that the repatriation of the corpse could take a few days and that it depends on the results of the autopsy. “If there are no problems, the authorities will hand over the body to the parents and they will decide whether to cremate it in Berlin or take the body to Mexico,” he concluded.

