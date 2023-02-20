Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. With seven statuettes out of the fourteen nominations it had, the German feature film “All Quiet Front” has been the big winner at the 2023 Bafta Awards. Based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, it has won, among others, the award for Best Film and Best Direction. The protagonists of “Almas en banjo de Inisherin” have not taken a statue home but they have, their two secondary actors. The film has thus added four theater masks, with that of Best British Film and Best Original Screenplay. It came as no surprise that Cate Blanchet won Best Actress for her role in “TÁR.” Category in which the Spanish Ana de Armas was also nominated. Who has been surprised has been Austin Buttler, who has collected, excited, the award for Best Actor for Elvis. And among all the guests of the night, they stood out: the Princes of Wales, who from their seats in the front row have enjoyed the gala and the tribute that the British Academy of Film Arts have wanted to pay to Queen Elizabeth II. -Drafting-









