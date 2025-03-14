All public interventions of European leaders or parliamentary agreements that revolve around increasing defense spending had their reflection in the fixed income market this week. Investors ruled out the possibility of European being of lantern by focusing their fiscal efforts on rearm the main economies of the European Union Faced with the threats that are coming both east and west.

The last event of the week that caused a rebound in the profitability of sovereign bonds was the tentative agreement reached in the Bundestag. The CDU/CSU and the SPD (democraticristians and social democrats) finally achieved the support of the Greens (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) to raise the tax ceiling and carry out a package of a package of Financial Aid of 500,000 million of euros to improve the infrastructure and defense of Germany.

It is a measure that breaks with the current deficit control doctrine, in the absence of ratifying, and that arouses the risk of investors. Thus, the German bonus at ten years exceeds 2.9% At weekly closure but the entire Teutonous debt curve rose after this increase in public spending on defense.

The rest of European bonds continued the passage of bund. Faced with the more than 7 basic points that the German bonus rose to ten years from Monday to Friday, the Spanish with the same expiration did so at 5 basic points to exceed 3.5%. A similar movement registered the Italian, which is again over 4% and the French, which recovers 3.6%. So far this year, the vast majority of European sovereign bonds from 5 years increases its profitability by more than 50 basic points, which leaves losses due to the investor that bought debt from the old continent on January 1, 2025.

The negotiation of the peace process in Ukraine and the tariff war also left its reflection in the American fixed income. The ten -year US titles do not increase their performance to the same extent as Europeans in 2025. However, in the last week they increase their return in the same proportion to 4.3%. “The risk aversion is the best approach Until there is more clarity about some of the most important geopolitical events, “said Axa IM Investment Institute, Chris Iggo.