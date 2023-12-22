DThe allegations of sexual violence against Gérard Depardieu have been public since 2018, but have become a scandal since a television documentary was broadcast on December 7th. Sixteen women have now accused the 74-year-old actor of sexual aggression, and two of them have reported him for rape. Now the case is becoming a political issue. On December 15, Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak announced a disciplinary investigation into the withdrawal of the Legion of Honor. On Wednesday evening, President Emmanuel Macron spoke out personally and criticized his minister: The Legion of Honor does not serve to teach moral lessons, Depardieu “makes France proud”; He regrets that a real “manhunt” is taking place. He also recalled the presumption of innocence.

No empathetic words

Former President François Hollande then spoke on the radio on Thursday and again criticized his former minister Macron: No, Depardieu is not making France proud; Hollande was referring to Depardieu's sexualizing comments about a ten-year-old on horseback, which can be heard in the documentary. Hollande said that Macron had made women's issues the topic of his term in office and was now dealing with the Depardieu case in this way. He should have found empathetic words for the women affected.