On March 28, Spain faced a vital match in their qualification aspirations for the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Her draw with Greece on the first day made her forced to get all three points from her visit to Georgia. However, on his way he waited for a hidden star, unknown to the vast majority: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. That day, the 20-year-old Georgian footballer had a 180-degree turn in his footballing career (Even searches for his name in Transfermarkt, within the Top-3, already valued at 15 million euros).

The Spanish team of Luis Enrique would go to rest with the water up to his neck. Georgia won 1-0 and set off all the alarms. The culprit was none other than Kvaratskhelia, the left-handed winger who put the icing on a masterful first part. He gave a real recital. Despite ending up losing with the comeback of ‘La Roja’, their duel did not go unnoticed. In addition to the goal scored, he also recorded other spectacular figures: 13 duels won, 5 dribbles completed, 1 interception …

But in case many believed that his performance against Spain was something casual, the Georgian footballer himself was in charge of showing that it was not like that. Days later, Kvaratskhelia saw the door again. This time against Greece, with a great goal after knocking down a Greek defender and a powerful shot that served to scratch a valuable draw. That version prime He continued to show it once the FIFA break was over. It was on his return with his club, Rubin Kazan. In Russia a good performance came together again, marking the goal of the victory against Sochi.

Therefore, these last two months have been a real shuttle for Kvaratskhelia. Even the half italian Tuttosport already talks about a comprehensive monitoring of teams such as Juventus and Milan. And it is not for less, since his performance during the 2020-21 season is to frame. He registers four goals and eight assists with Rubin Kazan, surpassing all his previous figures reached in his 20 years. Thus, it seems to have the hours more than counted in the Russian club.