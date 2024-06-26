The Georgian national team defeated Portugal with a score of 2:0 in the Euro 2024 match

The Georgian national team defeated the Portuguese national team in the third match of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship, held in Germany. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Gelsenkirchen at the Veltins Arena stadium and ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Georgians. In the second minute, striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored. In the 57th minute, forward Georges Mikautadze converted a penalty and increased the team’s advantage.

Thus, Georgia took third place in Group D and qualified for the Euro 2024 playoffs with four points. The teams of Portugal and Turkey, who took first and second place respectively, will also play in the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

The 1/8 finals of the tournament will take place on June 29 and 30. They will start at 19:00 and 21:00 Moscow time.