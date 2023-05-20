Georgian government allows President Zurabishvili to attend EU summit in Brussels

The Georgian government has given permission to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili to travel to the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels at the end of May. This was reported TASS in the administration of the Georgian leader.

“Recently, a positive response came from the government administration,” the agency’s interlocutor said. Zurabishvili is expected to address the European Parliament on 31 May.

Earlier, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, admitted that if the Cabinet of Ministers of Georgia considers that the visit of Salome Zurabishvili to Brussels will not help Georgia obtain the status of a candidate, it will not give consent to her visit. In his opinion, it is better to deprive Zurabishvili of a wide arena for statements discrediting the republic.

According to the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of the country Levan Davitashvili, Georgia and the EU are preparing a new package of cooperation, which will include the economic sphere. The main goal of the government is to obtain the status of a candidate country, as well as the full integration of Georgia into the European Union