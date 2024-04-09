Katelynn Simond was a little animal lover who, when she saw her house on fire, did not hesitate to try to rescue her puppy. The events, which occurred in Georgia, left the family of the 11-year-old girl devastated, who could not survive the tragedy.

According to local media, last weekend, a fire devastated the house located on Sidney Drive, on the outskirts of Griffin, in Spaldibg County. Despite the danger, The minor performed a heroic act by trying to rescue Little Man, her puppy, from the flames.

His uncle, Charles Beecher, gave an interview to Fox 5 and shared that Katelynn went to the second floor of the house where her dog was.. “She ran up the stairs. She was like us, an animal lover. She ran up the stairs and found the puppy.” However, unfortunately neither of them were able to leave.

Visibly affected by the situation, Beecher said she will always remember her niece with a smile on her face: “That's what I'm going to miss. She was a joy to live. She was a cheerleader. She liked everything. This is heartbreaking, it's hard.”

The man shared that He was in charge of taking care of the minor while her mother workedbut now only the memories will remain.

It should be noted that at the time of the fire the minor was at home with her brother and two other people, but She was the only one who lost her life.

The family began a campaign to overcome the difficult situation. Photo:GoFundMe Share

What happened in the house of the minor who died rescuing her pet in Georgia?

According to Spalding County Firefighters, The house was completely destroyed after flames devastated the property last Saturday night.

According to the County Fire Chief of Operations, They did manage to find the minor and tried to save her, But, it was impossible for them because the house was already completely engulfed in flames. One firefighter was even injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the causes of the fire. But, in light of the tragedy, they are offering the family counseling services to deal with the loss.

Although the family will need more than just comfort. In fact, they launched a GoFundMe campaign with the intention of Raise funds to rebuild your life.