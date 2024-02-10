This month of February we compile sound proposals with something more in common than their format. These four podcasts They focus on the world of culture and have their own feminine name.

'I live dancing'

Five inspiring artists from the world of dance in five-minute conversations. Poliana Lima, Olga Pericet, Rocío Molina, Luz Arcas and María Pagés tell journalist Olga Baeza about her fears, her desires and her joys. Also, as advice for new generations, they explain how they see life and specifically this artistic discipline, its transformative power and how it transcends society. Brazilian Poliana Lima, for example, refuses to refer to dance as a discipline, because she understands that it is a way of life. I live dancing is a Podium Podcast project that has already released its first installment. It is created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, National Radio of Spain and the European Parliament.

'Geopolis'

This summer we told how the launch of RTVE Play Podcast was committed to recovering the hidden sound gems of the public entity and launching new projects in this format. The idea begins to bear fruit and this Monday, February 12, it arrives in its catalog Geopolis.

In the first episode of the season they will analyze the phenomenon Taylor Swift, whose influence in the world of pop not only moves millions of dollars but also extends to the political sphere. With the American singer as an example, they will explain to the listener what soft power consists of, the persuasion capacity of a State without the need to use military force or economic coercion.

In the 12 chapters of Geopolisin which experts from The world order —authors of podcast Pop Geopolitics—, international analysis medium in Spanish, football, the saga Star Wars, Silicon Valley and Michelin stars. The project will jump to the audiovisual field in the future, with a television program presented by Silvia Intxaurrondo.

This space joins a good number of audiobooks that will be incorporated into the RTVE sound catalog. To encourage reading, they have launched works performed by RNE actors and specialists. One of them is the creation of the writer and activist Rosario de Acuña. In 1909 she wrote The doll's house, a selection of short stories that explore social, sentimental and political issues of the time. The actress and graduate in History Alba Escudero gives voice to this audiobook.

Let's TalkArt

The Mexican Roberta Villarreal has trained in industrial design. During her university years she launched an art criticism blog that has evolved over time. instagram (which has 217,000 followers) and then to online courses through Youtube (with another 51,000 subscribers). Since 2019, it also moved to the sound format. Let's TalkArt It tries to be more entertaining than critical, more didactic than elevated. Now she talks about Munch's work, as well as about women in surrealism or the creative process of the pop band Morat. In her most recent installment to date, Villarreal talks with Spanish artist María Gimeno about her performance titled Dear old women.

What are you reading

Since Friday, February 16, Berna González Harbor presents the podcast of EL PAÍS books, expanding what was its video section. In this sound version, he interviews an author (maybe established or maybe a new talent) who has just released a new work. The conversation focuses on the theme of the work more than on the work itself, although you can also hear some fragments of her new book. In What are you reading, the writer himself recommends titles to listeners. Guillermo Altares and Jordi Amat also recommend texts: those selected by Babelia. The former head of the newspaper's cultural supplement, Javier Rodríguez Marcos, proposes an alternative and expanded reading of the book of the week.

'What are you reading?', with Sara Mesa.

In English. 'Death of an Artist: Ana Mendieta'

Coinciding with the exhibition at the Musac de León dedicated to Ana Mendieta, we recover this podcast which raises the question of whether the famous sculptor Carl Andre was involved in the death of his wife, the Cuban artist Ana Mendieta, in 1985. In all this time, murder accusations have been made around what was one of the most famous couples. famous women in the art world, two opposite poles that attracted each other irremediably. In this podcasttitled Death of an Artist (Death of an Artist), the relationship of Andre, famous, rich, white and influential, with Mendieta, a Cuban refugee with an avant-garde conception of art, is reconstructed. Just a few months after their wedding, Andre called the police saying he had had a fight with his wife and that she “went out the window” of their 34th-floor New York apartment. Host Helen Molesworth reviews Mendieta's death and the subsequent trial against Andre.

