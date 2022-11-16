CLEAR ALBA Madrid Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 18:26



Geopolitical tension returns to the forefront of risks for investors who, moreover, are coming off several consecutive sessions of increases and can take advantage of the uncertainty to collect benefits.

The unexpected attack of a missile in the territory of Poland, a NATO member country, reactivated the exit of risk assets and the Ibex-35 lost 1.06% at the close, although at least it managed to maintain the entire 8,100 when closing in 8,101.4 point.

The red numbers were led by Fluidra, which lost close to 5%. However, IAG was the value that exerted the greatest downward pressure due to its greater weight in the market, with a decrease of 4.76%. The listed company cut short its bullish streak, also hit by the bad feelings that the sector arouses in the market on the day.

It is not just about the impact of increased tension from the war. The sector is also weighed down by the collapse of about 12% experienced by Air France shares, after the airline has announced a new issue of bonds convertible into shares for 300 million euros to strengthen its balance sheet. An operation that will dilute the participation of its current shareholders.

Against this backdrop, the increases in financial and energy prices were not enough to prevent the Ibex from moving away from the 8,200 points that it touched at the beginning of the session. Specifically, the upper part of the table was led by CaixaBank (+1.52%), Endesa (+1.04%), Bankinter (+1.02%), Red Eléctrica (+0.55%), Sabadell (+0.48%), Repsol (+0.46%) and Mapfre (+0.33%).

In the commodity market, the price of oil fell sharply again, with a barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, at $91.92, while West Texas in the US was around $84.5.