The day Angela Merkel was ridiculed en masse on Twitter deserves a place in the history of the internet. As a warning. “The Internet,” she said at a press conference with Barack Obama on June 19, 2013, “is uncharted territory for all of us.” Neuland. Even before the press conference was over, the word was already a trending topic on Twitter. Her words made a stream of jokes los (“Start of a new era: the internet has finally arrived in Germany!”) and much sneer at how unworldly the Chancellor was. Apparently she had no idea of ​​the digital world. Unlike us, of course, the wisecracking twitter folk.

Merkel has now been sitting at home with a book for a month or two, I imagine. Now and then she looks up something on the laptop, clicks on to something else and something else again to understand exactly how this or that works. Because of course she remains a curious woman.

And also someone who rarely just says something. She was absolutely right about that Neuland. Because have we already figured out what the limits of the internet are? How can we move around safely? How do we keep it livable? Make better? Prevent it from being abused by dictators, Silicon Valley billionaires and other rulers? We have no idea.

Donations to think tanks

Not to mention the role that the rulers of the internet are beginning to claim in world politics. Unexplored territory – but not for long. Last week, the Financial Times that in two years Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple have doubled their donations to the four main think tanks in Washington dealing with foreign policy.

That the tech giants in Washington and Brussels are lobbying vigorously is nothing new. They want to prevent the United States and the European Union from drawing up new rules that limit their freedom, read: thwart their business model. But what does that have to do with geopolitical relations, with war and peace – the sphere of activity of the think tanks now speared by Silicon Valley?

For the tech giants, the donations are small beer (between 1.2 and 2.7 million dollars in fiscal year 2019/2020), but for the think tanks it is serious money. They only get this kind of money from the oil industry.

With their financial gesture, the corporations want to get Washington to adopt a geopolitical line of reasoning that is particularly close to their hearts. Namely that further regulation of Big Tech is dangerous, because it mainly benefits one party. Not the consumer, but: America’s strategic rival China. So, the message is, leave us alone.

Now you really shouldn’t think that China, with its repressive use of all digital means, is extending its control over the internet to the rest of the world. But should we therefore give up trying to curb Google & Co, and make their behavior more restrictive?

The internet, Merkel’s ‘new country’, does not just need to be mapped. The struggle for power is still in full swing.

