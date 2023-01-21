Everyone is talking about the German Leopard II tanks and Berlin’s refusal to deliver them (or have them delivered by those who already have them) to Ukraine. But why do Ukrainians need tanks so much? “Russia’s only success in the war, since it attacked Ukraine on February 24 a year ago – replies geopolitical expert David Rossi speaking to Adnkronos – was to unify the occupied territories in Donbass with Crimea , illegally annexed in 2014: this created a land corridor instead of a long (and fragile) road and railway bridge.That very territory could be the scene of a new Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to the former commander of the US military in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges: The war of liberation is won or lost in and around Crimea With Western tanks, rather than ‘refreshed’ and upgraded aging Soviet tanks, General Zaluzhny’s forces could ‘break through defenses’ direction of Mariupol’ and to isolate the Crimea from Russia. Not only that: always according to the retired general, more effective tanks could allow a more effective use of infantry, c he could follow them safely”.

If the goal is clear, who is in favor of helping Ukraine achieve it? “The British Prime Minister Sunak, faithful to the line of his predecessors – underlines Rossi – confirmed the sending of at least fourteen Challengers, the main tank of the British army. Thus, Kiev would be helped to ‘push back the Russian troops’. Built in the late 1990s, the Challenger tank will be the most modern tank available to Ukraine and the entire war, unless the Russians field the more recently developed T14 Armata. next few days to train the Ukrainian armed forces in the use of tanks as well as AS90, large self-propelled guns. London complains that ‘international assistance has been too slow’ and this slowness ‘is exactly what Russia wants us to do: stay hesitant…Unless we step forward and support Ukraine, Russia will not leave – and that will mean the bully has won.

“And here we get to the point – explains Rossi – The Challenger, an excellent tank which so far has had only one loss in combat, and by friendly fire, has not been produced in enormous numbers: the United Kingdom has fewer than four hundred of them, of which two fifths are not operational.The alternative, with a recent history and no destroyed specimens, is the French Leclerc tank, of which unfortunately less than seven hundred pieces are operational, in use in France, the Arab Emirates and Jordan. which by diffusion does not create problems: it is the notorious Leopard 2, one of the symbols of the Teutonic war industry, of which just under four thousand specimens have been produced, also supplied to countries very active in supporting Ukraine, such as Poland, Spain , Denmark and the Czech Republic, which however cannot be transferred to Kiev without the consent of Berlin”.

“And here the conjectures about the motivations emerge – notes the geopolitical expert – German Chancellor Scholtz does not want to further antagonize Putin’s Russia, with which he was in friendly business until a year ago and for which one of his predecessors, Schroeder, does it work too? Or is the problem, according to the official version, the refusal of the Americans to replace Made in Germany tanks with state-of-the-art parts from overseas? The truth could be more down-to-earth: the Leopard 2 has a history of destroyed or captured vehicles which I would define as impressive for a medium that is still current all in all. On the web there are photos and videos of ISIS that portray several Leopards completely destroyed, some with their turrets blown up as if they were any Soviet T72”.

“The war in Ukraine for the arms-producing countries – Rossi concludes his reasoning – is a unique promotional opportunity: while Russia is unable to use a weapon system or a means of its own production that is free from defects and constructive, showing the world that it is capable of replacing Moscow’s production with well-made pieces can be worth the signing of billionaire contracts on international markets. We are sure that Berlin is not afraid of the risk of seeing dozens of its most representative tanks destroyed in combat and its own war industry pilloried?”.