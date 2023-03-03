“In the middle of the week, massive drone attacks were launched from Ukrainian territory towards Russian military bases and installations located on a front of almost two thousand kilometers in European Russia. Since yesterday, instead of this operation, a general rehearsal of a new phase of the war, there is above all talk of an alleged attack on Russian civilians in Bryansk, which Putin himself hastened to define as carried out by Ukrainian infiltrators. A story with a strong propaganda ‘fumus’ – he defines it, speaking with Adnkronos, l “geopolitical expert David Rossi – useful for Russian public opinion, to distract it from the news of the drone attacks of the previous hours. A ‘strange’ story, this one from Bryansk – he comments – which has Ukrainian drones, partisans as protagonists Russians and Kremlin propaganda”.

In fact, Rossi asks, “what do we know about what happened in this city in European Russia? Moscow media claimed that a school bus was shot at. However, according to local officials, this is not possible because classes these days take place remotely. The Russian press reported that militiamen took hostages and/or had a firefight with Russian troops. But there are no videos. Last night, Russian intelligence claimed that said Ukrainian partisans would be pushed back across the border, which, put this way, would seem to resemble a Swiss cheese. But how many were there and who were they? Depending on the sources, they ranged from half a dozen to fifty. And they were Ukrainians. they were Russians. But no: they were Russian neo-Nazis. Or maybe they were Russian neo-Nazis not supervised by the Ukrainians. In short, this story would seem more than ever permeated by Russian propaganda and its narrative aimed at distracting the opi tion public from the news of drone attacks on its territory. The fact remains that for the first time Moscow admits the possible existence of groups of Russian partisans active in its territory. Which, according to historians, hasn’t happened for at least seventy years”.

“The alleged episodes of Bryansk – explains the expert – are placed in the broader context of an asymmetric war between the armed forces of the Russian federation and a galaxy of subjects, ranging from Ukrainian partisans infiltrated into the territory of the federation (one must not imagine them having from afar: between Tatars and ethnic Ukrainians, 5.5 million live in Russia, not counting those with only one Ukrainian parent or grandparent), to Russian nationalists opposed to Putin’s way of waging war, to so-called ‘generic’ opponents ‘ to the regime, to elements of apparatuses fighting each other. It is a war initially fought since last spring with fire: hundreds of videos and images of military outposts, recruiting centers and defense industrial complexes are circulating throughout Russia where explosions or fires have occurred, sometimes catastrophic.Targets include oil refineries, munitions factories and depots, defense and aerospace companies site, in addition of course to communication infrastructures. The attacks wore out the logistics of the Russian army, but they didn’t seem fully coordinated: in short, they would appear to be conducted by different perpetrators participating in a single effort without speaking to each other”.

“A similar thing, but aimed more at the Russian supply chain in the country – recalls Rossi – is what happened in Belarus throughout 2022 by local anti-regime partisans, with trains and supply lines interrupted with acts of sabotage or bomb attacks. An escalation has recently been witnessed in Belarus, with air bases hit in a devastating way. It cannot be excluded that the same could happen in Russia. Last September, an anonymous American source predicted that “the next on the list would have been more difficult targets, such as convoys and military bases or even command and control facilities.”

(Christian Room)