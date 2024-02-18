The Geo Barents, the Doctors Without Borders ship that rescued more than 80 migrants in two different operations that took place in the Mediterranean Sea in the past few hours, is due to arrive in Bari. The port of the Apulian capital was assigned by the Italian authorities «despite the multiple requests to be assigned a closer port to disembark the 85 survivors remaining on board, including unaccompanied children», the organization's staff reports on X.

«Instead of providing crucial assistance as quickly as possible to dozens of extremely shocked survivors who witnessed the death or disappearance at sea of ​​relatives and traveling companions – continues the NGO – the Italian authorities are forcing them to spend days of unnecessary navigation ».

On the Geo Barents there are also the lifeless bodies of two women who did not survive the crossing and who were “looking for safety and a better life in Europe – concludes the NGO – and whose dignified burial is unjustifiably delayed”.