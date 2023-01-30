The president of Liguria Toti: “It is right to regulate NGOs”

On the case of the Geo Barents stop in La Spezia, the president of the Liguria Region intervenes, Giovanni Toti: “I think it is right give a regulatory code to NGO ships, but it won’t be a factor that will change the history of immigration in our country. That of the NGOs is a very marginal issue, most of the migrants arrive on board small boats, the NGOs will bring ten percent of them. It is right that the laws are respected, just as I thought it correct for Minister Matteo Piantedosi to indicate ports of disembarkation in the North as well. We have ports and the means to allow us to do so: it won’t be one or two ships between Spezia and Genoa that will change life in Liguria and it is right to give some national solidarity to the ports of the South”.