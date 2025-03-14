The gentleman who went from fighting with Juana de Arco to be considered the first serial killer, what if he was innocent?

Rais Gilles It was guilty. There is not a single material test, and its Confession was started under threat of torturebut its history does not fit into the mold of a mere political conspiracy. His fall was not a preventive execution, such as his partner’s partner Juana de Arconor the result of an inquisitorial process against awkward heretics. His trial revealed a accumulation of horrors too detailedtoo persistent, too uniform in the testimonies to be a fArsa well orchestrated.

For years, Rais Baron wasted his fortune in eccentricities, until his family managed to prohibit him from continuing land. Economically drowned, alchemy was given to black magic, convinced that it could make gold or invoke supernatural forces that return its splendor. It was at that moment when his reputation, which was already scandalous, became scary.

A parade of frightful testimonies

The Rumors about missing children They began to extend through Brittany: Aldeanos who offered their children as servants never saw them again, small shepherds who went out to the field and did not return, apprentices of artisans who seemed to vanished from good to first. A whole serial killer. The first in history if experts are paid.

When it was arrested in 1440, the Ecclesiastical and Civil Justice were in charge of their parallel case. The Church accused him of heresy and depravityand ordinary justice judged him for kidnapping, torture and Minors murder. His trial was a parade of frightful testimonies: servants described how the Baron chose his victims, delighted in his suffering and then ordered that his bodies were burned to erase the trail.

One of them, Jean L’HommeHe declared that “he experienced more pleasure killing the children, seeing their heads and their members separate, and observing how they weakened and ran their blood, than knowing them carnally.”

A failed attempt to clean your name

But if all this was true, Why have you tried to clean your name? Some historians have pointed out that there is no physical evidence and that the testimonies of their servants were obtained under coercion. Others have argued that the Duke of Brittany, who benefited directly from his execution by keeping his lands, had plenty of reasons to eliminate it.

In 1992, an unofficial court reviewed the case and declared innocentarguing that everything had been a political maneuver. However, this review was more a literary exercise than a rigorous analysis of the facts, and the most experts consider that the original verdict was correct.





In the end, the 1440 jury had no doubts. It They sentenced the bonfireand the sentence was completed on October 26 of that same year in Nantes. In an absurd turn, his last words of repentance made him a kind of example of Christian penance, and his death was followed by three days of mourning in the city. Even more absurd is that, in later centuries, some parents whipped their children on the anniversary of their execution to remind them of what happens when it falls into perversion.

Gilles de Rais was not a scapegoat or a victim of medieval politics. He was a man whose cruelty even overflowed the brutal standards of his time. With or without physical evidence, with or without conspiracies against them, the brutality of the testimonies, the profile of their crimes and the coherence of their confession condemn it beyond any court.