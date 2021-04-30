One of the most popular images about vikings They are funerals in which their deceased were placed in a boat, thrown into the sea, which they then set on fire with flaming arrows.

The ancestors of the Vikings also performed special burials for their warriors, since they were buried between pillows and feathers. In Valsgärde, Sweden, archaeologists found these objects in the tombs of a pair of warriors from the Middle Ages dating back to 600 and 700 AD.

The two warriors were buried in large ships, along with weapons, food, and horses. The archaeologists pointed out, in the specialized magazine, Ars Technica, that the filling may have had a symbolic meaning for people who prepared the burial.

The soft side of the fearsome warriors

The archaeologists found fragile and tangled tufts of down under the shields that covered the remains of the two warriors, and above and below the feathers were shreds of cloth.

Those fragments were all that was left of the pillows and pillows filled with down, the thin inner layer of feathers, soft and fluffy, that helps keep the birds warm.

Biologist Jorgen Rosvold, from the Norwegian Nature Research Institute, examined 11 samples of down from both graves under a microscope.

And he concluded that the down of each bird has unique characteristics. Beards (strands of hair that make up most of the feather) and barbules (smaller, shorter structures that branch off from the beards) have different sizes, shapes, structures, and colors, and a trained eye can use those. traits to identify which family, genus or even species of bird supplied the down.

“It still amazes me how well the feathers have been preserved, despite having been buried for over 1,000 years“Rosvold said. Still, he said,” it was a time-consuming job and it was challenging for a number of reasons. The material is decomposed, matted and dirty. “

What did the feathers on the warrior’s tomb mean

At first, it seems implausible that the feathers from the pillows and cushions could be placed there for other reasons than to serve as fillers, “admit Berglund and Rosvold in their article.

“However, Scandinavian and Danish folklore has it that there are situations where the species the feathers came from could be considered very important,” he added. This was especially true when it came to death and magic.

For example, The Icelandic Saga of Erik the Red goes out of its way to mention that a shaman who visited Greenland was given the seat of honor: a stuffed cushion, specifically, chicken feathers.

The “light” death for those who fight

In the XVIII century, Scandinavians believed that if someone died, bedding made from goose feathers would alleviate their death, while the down of other birds would prolong their suffering.

It is interesting that one of the Valsgärde warriors had pillows made with some of the latter feathers, including chickens, crows, and owls, while the other had pillows filled primarily with duck and goose feathers.

At this point, archaeologists have no way of knowing if the difference had something to do with a much older version of later folklore. Perhaps it was a mere coincidence, based on which quill down was most available when each man died. Or maybe the feathers were chosen based on totally different folklore.

In any event, it is reasonable to speculate that the content of the bedding someone was buried in probably mattered more than physical comfort.