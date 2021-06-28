The organizers of the Emirati Genome Program revealed that they sought to collect one million DNA samples, develop a genetic map for individuals and combine it with health data to provide distinguished health care for citizens based on the results of genetic sequencing examination of UAE citizens, using the latest human DNA sequencing technologies, and employing the latest human DNA sequencing techniques. Artificial intelligence techniques to benefit from the results of this program to provide distinguished health care and anticipate the health future of citizens, while the “G42” health care company announced that the number of centers for collecting samples has reached 27 centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the Executive Director of Medical Affairs of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, Dr. Anwar Salam, revealed that the UAE genome program aims to collect about one million “DNA” samples from citizens and analyze them with the aim of drawing and planning the genetic makeup of citizens, stressing that the program places the UAE at the forefront of the leading countries. globally in providing current and future medical services.

Salam stressed, on the sidelines of the participation of SEHA employees, within an event organized in Abu Dhabi yesterday, that this genetic makeup will help specialists in this field to know the most common genetic diseases in the country, and then develop appropriate plans to limit their spread and work to eliminate them. Some of these genetic diseases.

He explained that the program aims to harness the genetic structure in what is recently called “personal medicine” so that this information helps specialists and experts in this field to harness and identify specific treatments for each person separately, pointing out that the program will benefit current citizens and future generations.

For his part, the Director of Community and Government Communications at G42, the official spokesperson for the Emirati Genome Program, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, said that the program is one of the important strategic programs for citizens and the future of generations for the next fifty years, noting that the number of genome sample collection centers reached 27. A center in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, pointing out that the opening of other new centers will be announced in all emirates of the country in the coming weeks. He said that two techniques are used to collect blood samples by taking a sample of (eight ml) for adults in the natural way, and taking the sample from children from the inside of the cheek, which is a cotton swab that targets the cells in the inside of the cheek for children under 14 years old, and the service of participating in the program has been allocated From home for senior citizens, people of determination and families by calling the number designated for the program (80082343663).

Al-Awadi stressed the use of the latest technologies and modern giant devices to examine the entire genome of the largest giant companies supported by the second and third generations, in addition to the use of artificial intelligence to collect information, calling on all citizens to participate in the program, stressing that all data of citizens participating in the program is encrypted and kept in the cloud. National in order to protect all information and data of the participants in accordance with the laws in force in the country to protect personal data.

10 goals

The Emirati Genome Program, which is under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the G42 Healthcare Group, seeks to achieve 10 goals, including drawing the genetic reference map for citizens, identifying genetic diseases and genetic mutations, and studying the genes of citizens all over the world. State via the latest DNA sequencing technology.

It also seeks to benefit from the analytical power of artificial intelligence technology, predict susceptibility to certain diseases through complete genome analysis, develop a treatment and preventive plan for the community based on the results of the genetic analysis of citizens, and develop diagnostic, treatment and preventive plans based on the results of the complete genome analysis for a disease-free society. In addition to providing treatment plans to healthcare providers based on the results of genome analysis.

The rest of the program’s goals include enabling personalized medicine, assisting scientists and doctors in developing health tests and treatments, discovering new drugs, qualifying national cadres to lead in the field of genomics, enriching current health data through the results of specific reference genes for citizens, and advancing scientific discoveries on a large scale.

• 27 centers for collecting samples for the Emirati Genome Program in Abu Dhabi, and new centers in all Emirates within weeks.



