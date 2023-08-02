Rodo plays “Senza stelle” for the Secolo XIX



Genoa – Sounds and melodies that caress the skin and at the same time point to the heart. Rodo is a Genoese singer-songwriter born in 1987, which started by fusing a suffused rock of post-rock matrix with «poetic, inspired lyrics and a rarefied atmosphere». In “Calma apparente”, a record released in 2020, the former Dresden guitarist rewound the tape of his story. It was perhaps the right run-up for the leap forward. This year in February, in fact, he released “Immaginale”, twelve tracks where the arrangements detail a path in which the rediscovery of the imagination, of contact with the conscience, and at the same time a strong bond with reality, which must be lived fully and not suffered, are the pillars.

For the Secolo XIX he played the excerpt “Senza stelle” live. «It’s a song written just as I was looking for the meaning of what I was doing – reveals the artist – it’s an invitation to move forward even if not everything immediately has a meaning. Relying on the stars, on what perhaps isn’t there but can be felt, can be a salvation for many”.

There is something mysterious in Rodo’s songs. The more you listen to them, the deeper you go, a bit like walking through a dense forest. This is why his poetics are fascinating and not at all obvious. He wants to connect us, he wants to connect. The disc was worked on together with Lorenzo Poggi on guitar, who also plays with him in the video made for Il Secolo XIX, and Giovanni Stimamiglio on bass and drums. «“Imaginal” is a mindfulness technique to visualize a goal through meditation and then achieve it as it suggests “The Code of the Soul” by James Hillmanthe main volume that inspired the project», confides Rodo.

A spiritual artist? «For me music is listening to an internal spirit, it is therapy through rhythm and at the same time liberation towards the outside – the singer-songwriter smiles – I believe in the strength of songs, sounds and the power they can generate and preserve. A symbolic piece of the disc is “Radici”, it is both for the video made by Marco D’Oro, exploiting the imagery of the old 80s PCs, and for the thoughts of the text. It is a stream of consciousness, a letting go of my words, with meaning, with meaning and with freedom. I hope those who listen to my music can find something of themselves and open the door to a world».