Genoa – The historic center of Genoa has the narrowest alleys in Europe but it is not the only record of the city. Also the Genoa underground defends itself in bizarre statistics. With its just 7.1 km in length it is indeed the shortest in Europe. Short and little used: there are Genoese who admit that they have practically never taken it. “To go where?” Many answer: It does not connect the hospitals, the Marassi stadium, the Fiumara, the east, the delegations, the populous neighborhoods.

As it is, it is of little use, not surprisingly for years extensions are planned to make it more strategic and effective to counter the excessive power of private vehicles that today are the masters and clog the streets.

Genoa shares this record with the subway of Dnipro, Ukraine. In third place for brevity there is another Italian underground, that of Catania, with just 8.8 km of total section. The podium of the longest in Europe is instead composed of the gigantic one of Fly (437 km), London (405) and Madrid (294), which slightly beats Paris (226).



Genoa, compared to these older sistersit is almost tenderness. Its 7 km could almost be done on foot and unless you live along the 7 stops of the route that connects the two current terminus, Genoa Brignole And Certosa-Brinit is of little use (and few, apart from peak times when the wagons are full but why few …).



Maybe when it arrives in Sampierdarena in 2027 and the Fiumara will be busier, today there are hours of the day when entering one of the stations means being in the desert. That of Sarzano, to say, is deserted almost at any time of the day. And the tourists who go up there they often end up being ironic on social media about its brevity. Obviously, those who work along the route use it, but they are few compared to the almost 600,000 inhabitants of the city.



There first section of the line was inaugurated in June 1990, for the World Cup, between the Brin and Dinegro stations; the last extension took place in December 2012, with the opening of the Brignole station, next to the railway station of the same name. The positive aspect is that there is a lot of planning activity and future extensions will increase the length of the route by a few km, bringing the overall length to numbers no longer tail.



This should precisely allow the Genoa metro to climb at least a few positions in the ranking of the shortest. Oh my God, all the Italian subway lines together reach an altitude of 231 km, practically half of the gigantic subways of Moscow and London.