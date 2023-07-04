Genoa – The gates of Pegli have reopened: let’s go. The new season of Genoa has begun, that of the new course in Serie A. The first in the top flight “written and directed” entirely by the 777 Partners. “Our ambitions? They are clear, they go towards the logic of common sense» said the president Alberto Zangrillo on the sidelines of the Lega assembly. But in the meantime, after the crowds at Ocean Live Park for the presentation of the new rossoblù shirt, the players returning from vacation arrived at the Signorini in dribs and drabs. The new arrivals, goalkeepers Daniele Sommariva and Nicola Leali and left-handed full-back Aaron Martìn were in the front row for medical examinations. For the latter, the officialization also arrived, with the ritual photo and handshake with the CEO Andres Blazquez, who with the signing of the winger who arrived on a free transfer from Mainz also fleshes out the Spanish colony at Villa Rostan.

Martìn has signed a three-year contract and comes after playing the last season in Mainz in the Bundesliga collecting, between the league and the national cup, 31 appearances, 5 goals and 3 assists. An important addition for the Spaniard, a classic wing player capable of juggling both full-back and winger in a 5-man midfield as he often did in Mainz when he was used in both 3-5-2 and 3-4-2-1 formations. modules on which Gilardino also intends to focus. And then Martìn is also good at crossing and kicking towards goal, skills that the rossoblù wingers lacked a bit last year.

At the end of the first dayeven if in reduced ranks, immediately dinner at the venue between players and staff to say goodbye and start forming a group.

Today should be the turn offormalization of the two goalkeepers, Leali and Sommariva, who will respectively fill the role of second and third behind the very titular Josep Martinez, among the first yesterday to return to Genoa to undergo medical examinations. Strange encounter, among other things, for Massimo Coda and Leali who arrived by car together at the Casa della Salute to do medical examinations. Leali, in fact, neutralized the penalty of the rossoblù number 9 in the match against Ascoli which then decreed Genoa’s promotion to Serie A.

The arrivals of the players will continue even in the next few days. Today, among others, Alessandro Vogliacco is expected in Pegli, fresh from his wedding and ready to make his debut in the top flight with the rossoblù jacket. The players who continued the season with the national teams will be seen later. Among these there are certainly Dragusin and Puscas who will join their teammates on 13 July directly at the retreat in Val di Fassa (Mexican Vasquez will arrive on 25 July).

This first week of work in Pegli, however, will not be made up only of visits and tests. Monday we leave for the Val di Fassa and Alberto Gilardino would like to bring a group of at most 27-28 players, so the exams will start in these days. The squad will be thinned out a bit (there are more than 30 players who can actually be recruited) and it is not said that all the redundancies will already be placed. Going forward, for example, there is a lot of crowding given that the various Yalcin, Favilli and Yeboah will also meet again at Signorini. While waiting for the club to deal the blow in attack, some of these could even snatch a ticket to Moena, but someone else is destined to pack their bags. Among them is the Turk, an unsolved puzzle from the previous season. Galdames is also under examination while Besaggio and Cassata are on the landing list.

The season has now begun and the club has had a new confirmation that there is a great desire for Genoa. The path has been traced and the club is aware of the moves to be made, starting with the desire not to waste the great enthusiasm that surrounds the team.