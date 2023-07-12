In March of this year, Jaime Bayley released his latest novel titled “The genius” (Editorial Galaxia Gutenberg), which deals with the friendly relationship between the writers Mario Vargas Llosa and Gabriel García Márquez, which started off very well, but which, from one moment to the next, became a fierce rivalry. This captivating story will go from the pages to the small screen by the Spanish production company Brutal Media, which will make a series adaptation of the historic fight between two greats of Latin American literature.

When will the series premiere?

For now, there are not many details about the new production based on the work of the Peruvian writer Jaime Bayly, so we will have to wait to find out the date and the place where the adaptation of the broken friendship between two of the most important writers in history.

Jaime Bayly was a friend of Vargas Llosa and collected testimonies to find out the reason for the fight and capture it in his work. Photo: composition LR/Semana Magazine/academie-francaise.fr

However, the director of the production company in charge of taking it to the small screen, raimon masllorensgave some details of the reasons why they want to carry out this project: “From the first moment we had the opportunity to read the manuscript of ‘The Geniuses’, we knew that the story has enormous potential to become a great series of fiction”.

“It allows us to discover an unrepeatable moment in the city of Barcelona as the epicenter of Spanish-American literature, in which Bayly exposes the weaknesses of these two geniuses with an intelligent dosage of information”, added the director of Brutal Media.

What is “The Geniuses” about, a book written by Jaime Bayly?

“Los genios” recreates the years in which the Peruvian and Colombian writer were great friends, after meeting at the Caracas airport in August 1967. Vargas Llosaat just 31 years old, was already a critically acclaimed author, while garcia marquezAt the age of 40, he enjoyed the success of his work “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, which was published that same year in Buenos Aires.

Both were joined by their literary agent, the Spanish Carmen Balcells, they became close friends and were neighbors in the Sarrià neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​even Vargas Llosa published in 1971 a book in tribute to the Colombian writer entitled “Historia de un deicide”.

García Márquez and Vargas Llosa were very close friends between the 1960s and 1970s. Photo: archive/Revista Caretas

However, friendship turned into rivalry when, in February 1976, Vargas Llosa struck García Márquez in a Mexico City theater — knocking him to the ground and leaving him dazed, with a black eye and a broken nose — at the same time who told him: “This is because of what you did to Patricia”, then wife of the Peruvian writer.

“(Bayly) creates a dramatic tension from the beginning to resolve the question that drives the novel: what happened between Gabriel García Márquez and Patricia Llosa for Mario Vargas Llosa to hit him?” Masllorens concluded.

