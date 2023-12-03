Sapporo (AFP)

Shinji Ono, the Japanese football player, retired at the age of 44, ending a career that made him the first player from his country to win a European competition title.

Ono was a member of the Dutch team Feyenoord Rotterdam, which defeated Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, in the current Europa League Cup final in 2002, during a successful four-year spell with the Dutch club.

The attacking midfielder was part of a pioneering wave of Japanese players to move to Europe in the late 1990s and early 2000s, along with Hidetoshi Nakata and Kazuyoshi Miura.

Nicknamed “The Genius,” Ono made his international debut at the age of eighteen, and played for Japan in the 1998 World Cup in France two months later.

He participated in three World Cup finals, played 56 international matches, and scored six international goals.

Ono was named the best Asian player in 2000. He also played for several clubs in Germany and Australia, and won the Australian League with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2013. He also won the Japanese League, the AFC Champions League with Urawa Red Diamonds, and the 2000 AFC Asian Cup with Japan.

Ono played his last match on Sunday for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, during their 0-2 loss to Urawa on the final day of the J-League season.

Many of his former Japan national team teammates are still playing into their 40s and beyond, including 56-year-old striker “King Kazuo” Miura.