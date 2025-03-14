03/14/2025



“There are campaigns that are part of our collective image.” This phrase may well summarize in a few words many of the qualities that winners have to gather innovation in the advertising sector by the genius awards. In times of artificial intelligence, rapid consumption of content and shortage of attention, originality and daring are still gone through campaigns that transcend and challenge oblivion. Because what was innovative yesterday, today is eternal. Those ideas that break molds could be seen again this Thursday in the awards ceremony of the XVIII edition, in Santander, where the Montañés newspaper was the half host.

And if something else was not missing in the awards, it was talent, that of all the companies and agencies that perfectly execute a brainstorm so that the receiver of these campaigns may be interested and meet the brand that is announced. One of the great examples and winner of the evening was the campaign of ‘The theft of the year’ of children of Rivera and Netflix with the work of the Cyw, Havas Media, Youplanet, Globant, Archetype and Havas Play agencies. In the first announcement of the year a film theft was not seen during the bells at the Puerta del Sol. A reward that was rewarded with the Genius Innovation Grand Prize, in addition to the dedicated to audiovisual media.

The jury of the contest, organized by Vocento. Media with the strategic advice of Scopen and the sponsorship of Dentsu, Hyundai and the collaboration of the Ministry of Industry, Employment, Innovation and Commerce of the Government of Cantabria, has selected the winners in nine categories between 316 pieces from 137 advertisers and 119 agencies, and the ruling has been made public on the night of this Thursday in a gala presented by the comic Daniel.

The entertainment and streaming platform, Netflix, was the other great winner of the night. The campaign with KFC earned him the prize in Branded Content. In addition to the work carried out by PS21, Meme, Andtonic, Cabal and Media arena. With the launch of the second season of ‘El Game del Calamar’, the fast food restaurant chain decided to create a menu and had the idea of ​​performing together with the most important content creator in Spain, Ibai Llanos, a Game Survival in which the participants who fell the tray were eliminated. A combination of mental and strategy games to achieve the largest live broadcast created by a brand.









Nor did he stay behind with the Activation and Brand Experience award in which Carlos Alcaraz through a gesture as simple as his firm ‘Alcaraz Signs’ managed to revolutionize social networks by leaving enigmatic messages when he wrote in the camera at the end of his party with victory. Phrases such as “see you soon” or a “N” made sense when the American company and the Murcian player announced the launch of a documentary for this year. A work carried out by David Madrid’s agency.

Generate interest

If there is something that distinguishes all the campaigns awarded in the genius awards are the ability to surprise and generate ‘hype’ among consumers. This is the case of ‘J%B, the great night’ of the Rocky PHD Media, Dlaundry and Samy Alliance who took the award in social impact campaigns. A new awareness project so that people with disabilities can participate without barriers in night life.

More than one felt identified with the campaign for Pernod Ricard with ‘Ruavieja, a group to see us more’ by Darwin & Verne and who received the distinction in social media and use of influencers/creators. A reminder that sometimes it is simpler than it seems to stay with family and friends through four words that serve to break the ice.

One of the most striking campaigns and that surprised thousands of users of the Madrid Metro was the campaign ‘Who Marina Prieto?’, By David Madrid, for JCDecaux and who received the Print Innovation Award. Filling the advertising areas of the means of transport with the Instagram photographs of an adorable 100 -year -old grandmother captured the attention of many curious who did not hesitate to follow the account and multiply the followers of the centenary woman.

To problems, great solutions. That is what they had to think from the Royal Theater with ‘Opera in Short, Diva’ project by Tangity Part of NTT Data. The recreation of Francesca, the first woman to compose a complete opera, through artificial intelligence allowed through a live for 243 schools to increase interest in opera among young people from 16 to 18 years.

Ikea received the business development award for the ‘Ikea ​​live’ campaign from Iprospect, The Sory Lab and Isoobar. An entertaining and multiplatform way in real time to improve the purchase service and that users can interact with the experts of the Swedish store through the Chat live.

The gala ended with the intervention of Juan Pedro Díaz, commercial general director of the Vocento Group, who premiered in the Genius Awards and was in charge of revealing to which place the awards will travel next year. The advertising talent will move to Barcelona.