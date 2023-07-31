A few weeks ago I was in Athens participating in the meeting of leaders of the obama foundation, where I had the privilege of living with more than a hundred people from all corners of the planet who are leading change in their respective areas, from industry, the public sector and civil society. During the program I have also been able to debate with former President Barack Obama about the profound impact that artificial intelligence (AI) will have on our society. He considers it a top priority issue. I am also clear that we must act now and lay the foundations to maximize the opportunities and minimize the risks of AI.

This topic has fascinated me for a long time. Almost twenty years ago, I created a neural network-based AI system that could write poetry in the style of William Blake. As Chief Data Scientist Before the pandemic hit, we trained an AI capable of writing speeches like those delivered by the presidents of member states at the UN General Assembly. We wanted to warn of the impending societal challenges posed by this technology. Many of these challenges are coming true faster than expected.

The conversation with former president Barak Obama transported me to 2011, when I was able to see him live from the hall of the UN General Assembly, in a speech where he stated that digital technologies give power to ordinary people. It was the Arab spring. Looking back, we were probably overly optimistic, and ethical, regulatory, and regulatory inaction in the 2010s on social media and data privacy has given rise to surveillance capitalism, polarization, mental health problems and has even promoted violations of the human rights.

With recent advances in generative AI, a platform engulfing our digital planet much faster than the previous wave of technology, we need to act fast, and we cannot ignore the risks: the need for trusted and unbiased technologies, drawing lines red and avoid concentration of power that it can increase inequality and condemn more people to irrelevance. Not only that, words can become weapons, and current chatbots could be considered the equivalent of the “Kalashnikovs of disinformation”, as Marta Peirano says. AI is power, and the narratives generated with the help of algorithms threaten to further destabilize and unbalance our society.

In any case, beyond mitigating the risks – I am optimistic and I believe that we will succeed – a systemic transformation will take place. The AI ​​genie has come out of the lamp and is not coming back. Just as information technologies like paper, print, and the Internet have changed our world, AI will change our society and the role of many of us in it. New tools that give us unprecedented opportunities, for example, to accelerate and democratize access to personalized and precision medicine, as we do in spotlab. Not only health, but also education, engineering and design will experience a kind of Cambrian explosion of unprecedented advances and creativity. Tools that can perform cognitive tasks at almost zero cost will allow an increase in productivity that, if well managed, would improve the lives of many people.

Where to start? For testing it. It is not the same to tell it than to live it. Companies, public bodies, associations, NGOs, educational institutions… All the actors must make an effort and try these tools to understand first-hand why they can be useful for our mission and what can go wrong. We don’t have to wait for anyone to do it for us, since almost everyone is in the starting box. In this socio-economic tsunami of AI, we are at the point where the water has receded, just before the tidal wave hits, and we need to be prepared.

The responsibility for managing this “AI transition”, where social interactions and the knowledge economy will be mediated by AI, cannot fall solely on technology companies, and governments – regulators and policy makers – but must be undertaken in parallel by all the actors of society. Red lines and frames regulators they will be only the beginning.

AI is a tool that will be used to deliver new products and services, to build accessible cities, to fight climate change, to map biodiversity, to revolutionize science, to empower artists’ imaginations, to protect and reinvent our democracies. In short, to educate our daughters and future generations. Whatever your role and industry, now is the time to experiment, engage in discussion, come to the table, and shape a more humane AI that helps us achieve our mission.

Miguel Luengo-Oroz he has been the UN Chief Data Scientist until 2022 and is CEO of Spotlab.

