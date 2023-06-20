Good news for our Wouter. Can he just take another trip to the Geneva Motor Show next year! He does.

It almost seems like yesterday, but it has been three years since the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled. Corona, remember? But that virus is now nothing more and less than a simple cold, but that salon was still cancelled.

First they were going to hold the Swiss auto show in Qatar in 2022, later that didn’t happen either and it became 2023, but that didn’t happen either. But now it’s over with all that delaying, we just got a message that the Geneva Motor Show will be held next year.

In Switzerland, for the record. And no, not in the Swiss capital, because contrary to what many people think, Geneva is not that at all. That’s Bern. Like Canberra is the capital of Australia and not Sydney. And Brasilia may take that honor in Brazil and not Rio de Janeiro.

But that of course completely aside.

Geneva Motor Show will resume next year

And that’s good news for everyone who loves cars and for our @wouter in particular. As always, he will travel to the city to report on all the news that the car manufacturers are firing at us.

And although it seems to be a while before the Geneva Motor Show is held, put it in your agenda. The dates are set for February 26 to March 4. And it’s a leap year, so you get an extra day.

And finally this question – for everyone, except for Wouter – are you going there?

