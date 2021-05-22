Dr. José Antonio Lorente manipulates a skull from the skeletal remains attributed to Christopher Columbus, which are kept at the Granada School of Medicine. Fermín Rodríguez

This is a great paradox. The eight historians participating in the research project Colon DNA. Your true identity they start from the same material evidence and from the same characters; however, their results are diametrically opposite. So the only solution will be to put them under the microscope of science. To avoid mistakes, scientists have had to wait almost 18 years for the required technology to be available, since they started in 2003 when it was not so developed. It was the historian Marcial Castro who lit the fuse when he asked José Antonio Lorente, professor of Forensic and Legal Medicine at the University of Granada and one of the world’s most reputable DNA experts in the world, if “genetics could determine where Columbus was born ”. He replied: “Now, no, but in a few years …”. And these have passed. The genetic analysis of Lorente’s team will include, among others, the infant Don Pedro, a six-year-old boy who died in 1366; the Portuguese princess Leonor de Avís, members of the Trastamara dynasty; Aldonza de Mendoza, Duchess of Arjona; descendants of the Portuguese Atayde family; Juan Fernández de Sotomayor, Bishop of Tuy, died in 1423; possible relatives Navarrese who would carry a specific antigen … Thus, adding up to more than twenty people who could be related to the navigator. The figure could rise because some exhumation permits are pending.

More information

To understand this story, with surrealist overtones in its beginnings, we must go back to 1950, when the crypt of the Sevillian convent of La Cartuja was opened – in those years already converted into the Pickman ceramic factory – and the remains of Diego Colón were found. , the admiral’s brother. Nobody knows what to do with them, so they put them in a zinc urn and it begins to go around the industrial premises. They end up serving as a step – “inside which there was something that sounded”, the workers recall – to an employee to access the highest shelves. In the end, someone reveals the truth, the woman suffers an anxiety attack and the workers decide to bury the bones in the garden.

Spain and the Dominican Republic have always disputed the ownership of the bones of Columbus. For the Dominicans his remains rest in Santo Domingo and for the Spanish in Seville. The owner of the La Cartuja factory, Carlos Pickam, always maintained that the two parties were right, because the body had been divided. So in 1959, Yale University (USA) asked Caribbean dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo for permission to examine the Dominican urn. He granted it, but when he opened it he found that it was sealed with a crystal. As they did not have authorization to break it, they radiographed the bone elements that could move the box.

Three of the skeletal remains attributed or related to Christopher Columbus, in the Faculty of Medicine of Granada.

In 2003, Castro and Lorente obtained the permits to open the tomb of Columbus in Seville. A locksmith forced the padlock – none of the keys to the cathedral worked – and they found a scramble of small pieces of bones mixed with earth, because the corpse had been turning for centuries. From Valladolid to Seville, from there to Santo Domingo until 1793, then to Cuba until 1898 and a year later to the Andalusian capital.

When comparing the Sevillian bones with the Yale X-rays in 2005, the Spanish forensics determined that five coincided, so they were two different individuals: no one can have two sacral ones.

The technology of 2005 allowed, yes, to conclude that the bones of the tomb of Columbus, those of his son Hernando, also buried in the cathedral, and those of the box of La Cartuja – for the workers, already retired, it was difficult to remember where they had buried him – they corresponded to three genetically related people: Cristóbal, Diego and Hernando Colón. But it was impossible to go further. In addition, each investigation involved the destruction of many grams of bone, something that is no longer necessary, since 0.1 nanograms can currently obtain very accurate results. The program was frozen.

In 2021 the project was resumed creating a scientific and a historical working group. The help of eight historians has been claimed for the latter. Italian specialists – “obviously” – have not wanted to defend their widespread theory that he was Genoese. However, other historians ask this question. “If he was Genoese, why did he never write a word in his supposed mother tongue?” “Only those who do not accept what appears in old books as good advance science”, Lorente emphasizes.

The Portuguese José and Antonio Mattos, for example, maintain that the sailor was the bastard son of Leonor de Avís, princess of Portugal. His hypothesis, broadly speaking, is that the aristocrat hid her birth to be able to marry the Emperor Maximilian, so that all her life dragged the pain. In all the paintings where he appears, his dresses carry an open grenade, a symbol of that misfortune.

The most drastic is Francesc Albadanar i Llorenses, of the Catalan Society for Historical Studies. “If DNA tests don’t prove he was Jewish, my theory is worthless.” This historian ―for whom neither Carlos V, nor Felipe II, nor Felipe III were kings of Spain, “but was a conglomerate of different kingdoms” – maintains that Columbus was “a foreigner in Castile, because he was a subject of the Catalan crown. Aragonese ”. He affirms that in 2006 a computer program showed that the navigator’s way of expressing himself “underlies Catalan” and that “he used Catalan Gothic letters”. However, his latest findings have led him to think that he was from Valencia.

Sick with dyslalia

The associate professor of the Faculty of Geography of the Complutense University Alfonso C. Sanz Núñez He believes that Colón “is not that he was not Spanish, but that he suffered from dyslalia, a pronunciation disorder that made him seem foreign.” His hypothesis is that his name was Christopher Columbus Terra-Rubea, a point on which several experts agree. And “rubea” in Latin is thorn, that is, from the land of thorns, which would mean that it was a native of Espinosa de Henares (Guadalajara). Several relatives of the discoverer, according to the specialist, carried the surname Espinosa. Furthermore, as the navigator signed S / SAS / XMY, his signature can be interpreted as “I am the successor of Aldonza Mendoza. Cristóbal Mendoza me ”. Mendoza’s body is preserved in Cogolludo (Guadajara), along with those of his son, in theory Columbus.

Another hypothesis is that of Eduardo Esteban Muruéndano, president of the Cristóbal Colón Galego Association, which emphasizes toponymy, language and existing documentary evidence. The Galician theory, which started at the beginning of the 20th century, highlights the coincidence of 45 American place names with those of the Pontevedra estuary. He believes that the sailor was related to the Galician family Fernández Sotomayor, of which a bishop of Tuy was a member. The body of the religious will be one of those exhumed.

Study of the possible bones of Christopher Columbus. FR

The Mallorcan thesis, defended by Gabriel Verd Martorell, president of the Cristóbal Colón Cultural Association, is that he was the natural son of the prince of Viana, brother of Fernando el Católico, and of the Mallorcan Margalida Colom. It came to the world in Felanitx (Mallorca) in 1460. One of the proofs of its Balearic origin is that it wrote “almirant” and not “almirall”, as is done in Catalan.

As Columbus wrote, “I am not the first admiral in my family.” Fernando Branco, a professor at the University of Lisbon, concluded that he was a Portuguese privateer named Pedro Atayde. And, according to him, this person is nothing more than a transcript of Columbus himself. That he signed with the surname Terra Rubra only confirms his origin in Coimbra (Portugal), where Mount Rubeo is located.

The doctor José María Ercilla shows the most disparate hypothesis, but the easiest to verify. Columbus was an Agote – a minority in northern Navarra – and therefore would carry the HLA-B27 chromosome. Ercilla shows more than 100 Basque place names in America and that the 10 people closest to the discoverer were always Basque-Navarrese. He solves the Terra-Rubra surname by remembering that Ainza, the supposed hometown, is within the Baigorri region, which in Basque means red earth.

Professor Lorente insists that all DNA will be checked – except that of the discoverer’s parents, as nonexistent -, in addition to trying to determine its origin directly through the mutations that the human group to which it belonged may have suffered for centuries. This analysis system will undergo a double check. The remains of the discoverer, and soon of his hypothetical relatives, have already been transported to the laboratories of the University of Granada, Florence and Texas. The analyzes will be confirmed in Mexico and Rome.

The results will be made public on October 12 in a documentary produced by RTVE and Story Productions. The final answer will be a true discovery.