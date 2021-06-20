Lori Bailey, one of the Americans who used a DNA test, told Sky News Arabia that she wanted to know the identity of her real father because her mother told her that she had a half-sister somewhere, and she often wanted to know who she was and where she was and whether she had anything in common with her, such as interests and other things. .

Billy added that after she took a DNA test, she found that she had a half-sister, so she contacted her and told her that they also had a third half-sister, and in the end it turned out that she had a half-brother as well, but she could not communicate with him yet.

These genetic tests have contributions related to revealing a person’s potential disease history, and taking what is necessary to quickly deal with diseases that he may be exposed to in the future, as Peter Heberd, a consultant doctor in a number of American hospitals, said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia that the family history is very important for the patient’s evaluation, In diseases such as breast and colon cancer and other malignant diseases, he added that genetic testing opens a new path towards private medical information for families who have been separated from each other.

Specialists described the benefit of millions from such information and knowledge as a scientific breakthrough that carries social effects that may contribute to changing behavior related to racial problems and their repercussions, especially when someone knows that his genetic map indicates that his grandparents were of different and multiple ethnic origins. A person can detect them by buying a small box from any pharmacy in America for a small amount, to shed light on social, cultural and health dimensions that were not imagined years ago.