It is estimated that less than 2% of the world population is redhead. In addition to visible peculiarities, such as orange or reddish hair, or pale skin with freckles, they have other characteristics.

Redhead women have genetically different pain thresholds than the rest of the female population. Geneticists are trying to understand why studies suggest that redheads have a lower pain tolerance caused by heat or low temperatures, but are less sensitive to pain caused by electric shocks.

The teacher Irene Traceygeneticist and vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, says, in statements collected by the Daily Mailthat “women with red hair, compared to those without, have a different genetic basis that determines how they experience the pain threshold.”

A report published in the medical journal Anesthesiology stated that the pain thresholds of redheads were related to hair gene mutation which partially deactivates a sensory receptor.

But this problem with pain has a counterpart. A study by Hamburg University researcher Dr. Werner Habermehl made surprising revelations about the orgasm rate of redhead women41%, higher than those of other women with another hair color.

“The sexual lives of red-haired women were clearly more active than those with other hair colors, with more couples and having sex more frequently than average,” he said.