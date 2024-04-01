Three games ago, Nacional was at the bottom of the championship, in Millonarios there were already voices shouting for the departure of Alberto Gamero and on the sides of America, fans disguised as journalists reproached César Farías for not putting players who were injured.

Today, thanks to a couple of wins in a row, Nacional, Millonarios and América got back into the fight for classification and, this Sunday, the Reds even entered the group of the top eight of the championship, thanks to the beating they They gave it to the DIM in the Athanasius.

These are the things that the Colombian championship system allows, which has already been in use for 22 years and ends up leveling the tournament in half, if not low, or very low.

This championship in which it doesn't matter being first or eighth (beyond an 'invisible point' that is too small a reward for regularity) gives all the teams the opportunity to endure a downturn, in some cases very, very prolonged, and then, with a small reaction, qualify above the limit and then fight head to head in six and eight games for the title, either for the home runs or for the playoffs.

There were even cases in which a team lurched, took out technicians as if they were sending the clothes to the laundry and then, with a good finish, hung a new star on the shield.

There is a very recent case, that of Junior last year: 'Bolillo' Gómez was fired, Arturo Reyes was not dismissed on date 16 or 17 and then, he won three games, got to the final and then became champion , on penalties and tying the final series in the last minute.

The championship system, exciting, but levels at the bottom

That is ok? From the point of view of emotion, totally valid. But speaking of competitiveness, that way of playing the championship ends up affecting international participation.

Yes, with this same system, Nacional won a Libertadores and Santa Fe a Suramericana, but those cases are different: both had long-term progress and even if they changed coaches, they maintained an idea.

The international cups are coming. Millonarios was physically exhausted, Junior has doubts, Alianza was left without a coach 96 hours after his debut and Medellín has not been able to get up from the final that it lost. Don't let that end up weighing you down.

