A new study of Brookings Institution It reveals that the generative AI, such as Chatgpt, is redefining the impact of automation on the United States labor. Unlike previous automation waves, which mainly affected manual and routine works, this technology is significantly impacting better polite and best paid workers in urban areas. The report, entitled “The Geography of Generative Ai’s Workforce Impacts Will Likely Differ From Those of Previous Technologies”analyze how this trend could exacerbate regional inequalities and raise new challenges for public policies.

Generative artificial intelligence is demonstrating to be especially effective in cognitive and non -routine tasks. According to the Brookings study, more than 30% of workers In the United States they could see at least half of their work tasks affected by this technology. In addition, the 85% of workers They could experience changes in at least 10% of their functions.

Unlike previous automation technologies, which focused on replacing manual and repetitive tasks (such as workers in factories or call centers), generative AI is transforming works that require advanced cognitive skills. This includes programmers, writers, financial analysts, engineers and lawyers, whose tasks usually involve research, data analysis, reporting and content creation.

A paradigm shift on labor impact

The study emphasizes that the generative AI is investing the traditional pattern of automation. While previous technologies mainly affected workers with lower education and lower salaries in rural or industrial areas, this new automation wave is more impacting workers in Large and technological cities.

For example, in metropolitan areas such as San José, Californiaand San Franciscowhere high -tech and finance jobs predominate, the 43% of workers They could see half of their tasks transformed by the generative AI. In contrast, in cities less oriented to information, such as Las Vegasonly the 31% of workers They would be in a similar situation.

This phenomenon is due to the fact that the generative AI is designed to handle complex cognitive tasks, such as code writing, content creation and data analysis, which are common in well -paid office work. As a result, regions with knowledge -based economies are experiencing greater exposure to this technology.

The geographical impact: Technological cities vs. rural areas

The Brookings studio uses AI Occupational Exhibition data to analyze how this technology affects the Metropolitan County of the United States. The findings are clear: urban areas with high levels of education and salaries are more exposed to generative AI, while rural and less educated areas are relatively isolated.

For example, in Santa Clara County, California (The heart of Silicon Valley), exposure to generative AI reaches the 42.8%while in rural counties such as Mono County, Californiathe exhibition is only the 26.7%. This gap reflects the concentration of technological and office jobs in urban areas, in contrast to economies based on agriculture and manufacturing in rural areas.