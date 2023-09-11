Today the commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile conclude. Exactly half a century ago, one of the most stable democracies in Latin America was overthrown by force of arms, with lasting traces for future generations. The balance of the commemorations is bitter, and it tells us nothing good about the good health of Chilean democracy.

What did these commemorations consist of? First, in failed attempts to commemorate together in some sense (for example, the 13 minutes between the four Uruguayan presidents commemorating their own coup), between the generations of victims and their heirs, or with the younger generations of the right whose political affiliation is with the world of the coup and its perpetrators, but many of them have a critical opinion of the dictatorship. It was impossible to find a common space: not to agree on the causes of the coup, but to jointly confirm the pain of those who lost family members in the context of massive human rights violations, without the need for contextual elements, and from there converge on a genuine never more among all.

Secondly, in offensive ways of looking at the past and ignoring the question about the day after the commemorations: from accusations left and right of denialism without much logical control over the notion to authentically denialist forms that were uttered by a handful of extreme right deputies (such as Gloria Navellan, who described sexual violence against women during the dictatorship as an “urban legend.”

Thirdly, in the impossibility of asking the question about the future: what could have consisted of the popular reception, of ordinary Chileans, to the political and parliamentary diatribes in which both parties, political right and left, They passionately confronted each other about the meaning of September 11, 1973, a date that went from being a party and even a carnival in the dark years of 1974-1977 to commemorations full of pain in the following years, leading to increasingly more consensual events of memory carried out by President Ricardo Lagos (with the opening of the door of Morandé 80 in 2003) and by President Sebastián Piñera in 2013 (with the accusation directed at the “passive accomplices”, civilians, of the dictatorship who watched for the roof and perhaps prayed a Hail Mary to exonerate their cowardice)? What is the nature of the experience of the coup and its representations when the vast majority of Chileans did not experience it directly?

All these questions are difficult to answer, and they are not flattering for the political actors of democracy, in whom extremely damaged trust is already perceived, both between left and right and between different groups of heirs of the date, as well as within each memorial community in which important cracks can be seen.

An example of shredding is provided by the military family. A couple of weeks ago, former Army Commander in Chief Ricardo Martínez Menanteau published his book An army of all, in which he maintains that “the missing detainees constitute the greatest insult to the military ethos.” Well, such an elementary judgment was reversed in public (on the occasion of the launch of the book) by former lieutenant colonel Jaime Ojeda Torrent (prosecuted neither more nor less for the death of 15 people in the case death caravanwhose personal defense directed at his grandchildren is pathetic, accusing the former commander in chief of treason). The shattering inside the military family It increasingly resembles a crack when it is known that the former commander in chief of the Army was attacked, verbally and physically by another retired soldier, walking with his wife along Avenida Apoquindo.

Under completely different forms and logic, it is also the left-wing community that was divided when participating in the declaration on “civil accomplices” led by the Communist Party and the Broad Front, to which the Socialist Party did not attend. The reason? Evidently not because there were no civilian accomplices in the dictatorship (Piñera himself had already opened the door to denounce them in a generic way), but because accusing them by name and surname (totally acceptable from a historical and moral point of view) would seriously harm political relations. between government and opposition starting September 12, a date that marks the return to the normal country and the correlations of force that are hostile to undertaking reforms, knowing that President Gabriel Boric does not have majorities in either chamber.

This is where another source of dispute emerges within the left, much deeper than it seems. The deputies of the Broad Front have, together with the communists, extreme criticism of the right for complicity in the coup and repression, overflowing with memorial radicalism and political irresponsibility to the socialists.

In fact, not being blind to anything regarding memory is understandable from the communist and socialist point of view, whose militancy suffered harshly and humanely from the repression of the dictatorship. But the Frente Amplio, whose leaders and parliamentary cadres were not even close to being born within the perimeter of the coup? There is a way of taking advantage of another’s evil that is not well understood and falls badly (is it a complex before the two old lefts for not having suffered the unspeakable? A tantrum in the name of no one knows what?), and that damages seriously the trusts with the socialists: in effect, the Socialist Party, being the hegemonon of the Government, quickly backed down in the exercise of questioning the right-wing civilians of the dictatorship (always known to everyone, accused for years by socialists and communists) in order not to weaken the government’s ability to negotiate reforms with the right. This episode shows not only the divisions of the left about the forms and limits of what commemorating the coup means, but also about the day after the commemorations of the coup, that state of the world that will inevitably break away from the cycle of commemorations, but that he will be injured by the accumulation of mutual reproaches in which, certainly, not all reproaches carry the same weight taking into account the effects of the blow.

The consequences of these commemorations will be important on the right and the left, and within them. But they will also be so on unexpected economic and cultural scales that reflect the depth of the divisions around September 11. For years now, a wine fracture has been observed when, long before these 50 years, Captain General Augusto Pinochet was celebrated (which tells us about the untamed fascism of a part of this union, at least since 1996. But in the 50 years since the coup the division is complete. For the first time we attended a harvest President with Allende’s lenses, a wine facing the harvest National Liberationwhere one of its labels displays the image of the first military coup junta

All this may sound childish. But between wines and generations what is revealed is not only a struggle over a date, but also pride and identifications that have consequences: not for themselves, but for the history of which they bear.