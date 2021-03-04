Mairim Solís has become one of the reference women in the scientific community of Panama. His research aims to improve the condition of those who have been affected by Covid-19. It also tries to give answers about the possible transmission or not of the virus from a pregnant woman to the fetus.

In March 2020, when the first case of coronavirus emerged in Panama, Solís raised with his work team at the Gorgas Memorial Institute (the most important body for scientific studies in the country), the idea of ​​advancing these investigations.

Since Panama is a country that dedicates less than 1% of its annual budget to science, it was difficult to start the investigations that coincided with the spread of the disease. The resources destined to this area were oriented to the massification of tests to detect the virus. But Mairim Solís and his team did not stop due to lack of funds.

In May, the recruitment of pregnant women who tested positive for Covid-19 began. To date, at least 50 placentas have been obtained. “The first thing is to analyze if the placenta has the virus, that goes to the Virology Department, then to extract the genetic material. If the placenta has a virus, understand the genetic alphabet, that is, sequence the virus. On the other hand, extract stem cells from the placentas that can give us indicators of the effects that the virus caused in those placentas and whether or not it affects the regenerative capacity of the cells because this can tell us whether or not it can bring any alteration to the fetus that is being formed and at the same time it can tell us if stem cells can be a therapeutic potential for patients with lung degeneration due to the invasion of SARS-CoV-2 ”, explains the scientist.

Through the British Embassy in Panama and the international program L´Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, the Solís team received the funds that have allowed continuity of the investigations that still require a few months of work.

The woman is part of a generation of Panamanian scientists who show their faces in research. While the Central American country still maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan (valid until 2017), it received a scholarship promoted by the Asian nation and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Production Engineering from the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, as well as a Ph.D. Biotechnology from National Cheng Kung University.

Back in Panama, he has dedicated his career to the study of stem cells. It highlights the presence of women in laboratories and the multiple roles that women face on a day-to-day basis.

While advancing in the investigations on Covid-19, Solís hopes that in the future women will be able to transfer that talent to leadership and decision-making roles within the scientific community of their country.