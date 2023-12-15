With each passing day I am more attracted to very small and very large things, and I am a little less interested in those that fall in between. I can spend a couple of days thinking about why the hell I get hiccups every time I eat pork rinds, and months ruminating about the phenomenon of how our relationship with cooking has changed in just a couple or three generations.

When my father was little he lived in the countryside with his family and they barely cooked or ate anything that didn't come from the farm. The farmhouse was a creature fully integrated into the environment. His larder was filled like animals accumulate fat in autumn in anticipation of winter's scarcity. With its appendages and arms of wood, metal or flesh, it exchanged fluids and breaths with the same earth that the worms and beetles scratched and transformed. Manure pellets and straw bales were different moments of time within a circle without beginning or end. The difference between food and excrement was a matter of perspective.

The house lived in symbiosis with the rest of the animals and plants. Their activity was not purely extractive nor did it go only in one direction: harvested meadows and cereal fields welcomed countless birds that nest in the ground, and they fed both crows, magpies and blackbirds as well as birds of prey that hunt rabbits. , voles and snakes. Wasps, swallows and swifts bred on the roof. In the haystack, the fleas. Mice roamed the barn, ending up trapped in the eggs, transformed by the digestion of chickens, the modern version of tyrannosaurs – they give rodents a quicker and more painless death than cats, which, like small children, , they have the habit of playing with food.

More information

The house was home even for storms: when it rained hard—before the sky knew how to rain and did so for weeks at a time; before, when the world darkened until it was impossible to know if it was day or night—the rays entered through the window and stayed for a while doing pirouettes at ground level before leaving through the door. A peasant house was not a house to live in, it was a living house, in which it was difficult to specify where the kitchen began and where it ended. Planting, watering, digging, fertilizing, harvesting, peeling, cutting and frying were stages in the life of an onion, for example. In all of them there was human intervention, and each step responded to the ultimate intention of feeding. They didn't have refrigerators; The vegetables were kept alive, in the garden. They didn't have freezers; Animal protein and fat were transformed and stored in the bodies of cattle, a more efficient preservation system than the best current top-of-the-range refrigerator. Cooking was an art of necromancy, of giving life to death. Close to nature it is easy to see cooking as just another bodily function, as natural and substantial as breathing, moving, or reproducing, and not as an external or accessory activity.

They made the vegetables in all ways and using all their parts, sometimes directly, sometimes through the pigs, the magic machine of turning potato and turnip skins and grain husks into cutlets. They cooked an infinite number of samfainas, ratatouille, stews, omelettes and casseroles that always started with a sautéed onion, but you never knew at the outset what was going to be added to them or where they might end up. Nothing was written.

Apart from the couple of pigs, they raised chickens and rabbits. The first ones were for the eggs. That is why it is said that old hens are the ones that make good broth; not because theirs is better than that produced by a young hen, but because they were only killed when they were no longer suitable as layers.

They had a difficult mare, too impulsive and nervous for work, which, however, they were never able to get rid of, because she was also good and noble. The relationship between humans and beasts was governed by the ancestral pact that has bound them for more than eight thousand years, and according to which some offer protection from predators, shelter, care and food, and others, in exchange, work, meat, skin, wool and milk. Intensive livestock farming did not exist.

The day grandfather decided, they left. That land of which they did not own, which until then had provided enough to live well, would not be enough to feed the five families of the five children already of marriageable age. They packed their bags and went to the city. It was the year 1968. Like so many others, they stopped being farmers and became workers. In the city they found small apartments, work with schedules, savings capacity and supermarkets.

I often think about this when someone, on social networks, asks me, even today and for the umpteenth time, for the recipe to stew some simple lentils, or the instructions for making a broth, things that before everyone knew how to do without knowing how to read. I stare into the abyss. The gap. And more than any type of nostalgia, I am invaded, on the one hand, by amazement, at the capacity for adaptation and resilience (this very modern word) of our grandparents, and on the other, the need to reiterate, once again, and taking advantage of the fact that the end of the year is already on the horizon, to decide where we want to go it is necessary to know where we come from.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and x.