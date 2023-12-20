Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 08:57



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 'Generation D' traveling campaign bus will arrive in Santomera on December 26, 27 and 28. It will be open to all residents in the parking lot located in front of the Casa del Huerto and, there, visitors will be able to carry out various activities to enhance their digitalization and put an end to the digital divide.

This was announced this Tuesday by the Councilor for Digital Administration, María José Gil, who explained that the objective is to “develop and improve the skills” of citizens in the use of different telematic tools. The bus will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as well as on the 26th in the afternoon. More information by calling 900 101 493.